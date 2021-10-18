Paula Badosa after her title at Indian Wells: “Nothing is impossible”

You were 87th in the world a year ago, you are now 13th in the world. Did you imagine yourself going up that fast?

Of course not, I never would have thought that after a year I would be at this level. I didn’t think it would happen so fast or that I was going to do this season because it’s amazing. I think I worked really hard in the preseason. I didn’t have the best results in the first few months but knew I was doing great. I’m really happy with what’s going on. Still a little in shock with what happened today (Sunday) because winning a tournament like this has always been a dream. “