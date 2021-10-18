Paula Badosa after her title at Indian Wells: “Nothing is impossible”

“It was a hotly contested game, how did you manage to stay calm throughout it?
It was really hard. I think she was playing really well. At the end of the third set, I started to think about what to do on each point and nothing else. I wanted so much to win. There have been ups and downs, mentally and emotionally. It was my first Masters 1000 final. There were a lot of emotions. I was playing against Vika, a player that I have admired since I was little. It was unbelievable.
What will you take away from this tournament?
The first thing I learned was that nothing is impossible. If you fight, if you work, you can be successful. This is the first message that I will take away. The other is to dream. Sometimes you go through difficult times. That’s my case. But I never stopped dreaming. This is what made me keep working hard and believing in it all the time. It was the same today (Sunday) and I’m really proud of that.
You shone in the juniors (victory at Roland Garros) before going through complicated times when you made your debut with the pros. What advice would you give to a young player?
I think the hardest thing to deal with when you’re a junior and doing well is expectations. People think the next year you must be in the Top 20 or the Top 10. They expect a lot from you and put a lot of pressure on you. The key is to have a good team and to work day in and day out. Don’t listen to what’s being said and keep it simple. Sometimes we complicate everything.
You were 87th in the world a year ago, you are now 13th in the world. Did you imagine yourself going up that fast?
Of course not, I never would have thought that after a year I would be at this level. I didn’t think it would happen so fast or that I was going to do this season because it’s amazing. I think I worked really hard in the preseason. I didn’t have the best results in the first few months but knew I was doing great. I’m really happy with what’s going on. Still a little in shock with what happened today (Sunday) because winning a tournament like this has always been a dream. “