Paula Badosa’s great leap forward

With a gain of six ranks, Ons Jabeur, 27, eliminated in the semi-finals in California by the future winner Paula Badosa, is now in 8th place in the world. Before this significant jump, the highest rank previously occupied by a player from an Arab country, men and women alike, was the 14th, that of Jabeur before Indian Wells, and that of the Moroccan Younès El Aynaoui in 2003 and 2004.
Azarenka is +6
For Badosa, it is the high life now, in the impetus of the first major title of his career, which marks his true birth at the highest level. The Spaniard – who started the year in 70th place – suddenly won fourteen seats and entered the Top 20, ranked 13th in the world. Azarenka, former world No. 1 and defeated in the final, takes six places and is in 26th position.
Above, the leading trio did not change. Australian Ashleigh Barty remains No. 1, ahead of Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Czech Karolina Pliskova. Finally, note the return to the Top 10 of the Japanese Naomi Osaka (10th, +2 places), who benefits from the fall of the Polish Iga Swiatek (11th, -7 places), seeded n ° 2 in California, but eliminated in the round of 16. The first Frenchwoman, Alizé Cornet, is 66th.