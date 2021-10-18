Payet: “Gueye only had an 11% chance of scoring!” – Interview

Dimitri, a very nice evening with the victory and a nice tribute to Bernard Tapie …

Dimitri Payet: “Yes, it was a special evening, there was a context outside of football. We were keen to make this celebration and these tributes magnificent. I think that by scoring four goals with the help of the supporters who supported and paid tribute to the Boss the whole game, we had a great evening in the end “.

On your rush at the end of the game, you see Pape Gueye, but you serve Milik. Did you enjoy giving him this goal at the Vélodrome?

DP: “Yes, that’s what I told Pope. I calculated that there was an 89% chance that Arek would score and him 11%, so my choice logically fell on Arek, and that was the right choice “.

You had not yet made an assist, but tonight, you enjoyed …

DP: “I find myself in the heart of the game, less as a nine or nine and a half, with Arek and the eccentric making calls. I was more in my passer register tonight and so much the better if it was effective. remained on a match without scoring in Lille, it’s good to put four tonight “.





Did you want to delight the public with all your wheels and your technical gestures?

DP: “No, not especially. The gestures are good, but it must still be effective. As long as it remains effective, so much the better. Afterwards, not especially, but we were keen to make this evening special because She was. We’re going to dedicate this victory to the Boss and his family, that’s the best we could do to say goodbye to him with 4 goals and this party tonight “.