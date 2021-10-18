More

    Payet, Sampaoli and supporters send a strong message to PSG and Messi

    OM moved back and pleased their supporters. In an Orange Vélodrome in fusion with Bernard Tapie at the head of the bridge, the Marseillais hit FC Lorient (4-1) and replenished their confidence with the Classic next Sunday against PSG.
    Dimitri Payet, author of a capital performance against the Merlus, has already made an appointment with Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

    “Paris-SG, Sunday? We know the armada opposite, for us, it will be an important match in the race for the Champions League, he soberly commented after having mentioned with a smile the Parisian individuals including Lionel Messi in L’Équipe. There is a small one there, it is not bad. “

    If OM supporters have already made an appointment with PSG with hostile chants and slogans during the match against FC Lorient, Jorge Sampaoli remained sober: “We did not only have a good offensive game. , but also defensive. This is also why we recruited Pau Lopez. We played as we wanted. There are three, four teams that are starting to break away and we have to be part of it. “

    Author of a major performance against FC Lorient on Sunday at the end of the 10th day of Ligue 1 (4-1), Dimitri Payet made an appointment with PSG in six days at the Orange Vélodrome. The strong man of OM is already ready.

