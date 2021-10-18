Payet, Sampaoli and supporters send a strong message to PSG and Messi

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the complete list of the Marseillais

OM moved back and pleased their supporters. In an Orange Vélodrome in fusion with Bernard Tapie at the head of the bridge, the Marseillais hit FC Lorient (4-1) and replenished their confidence with the Classic next Sunday against PSG.

Dimitri Payet, author of a capital performance against the Merlus, has already made an appointment with Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“Paris-SG, Sunday? We know the armada opposite, for us, it will be an important match in the race for the Champions League, he soberly commented after having mentioned with a smile the Parisian individuals including Lionel Messi in L’Équipe. There is a small one there, it is not bad. “

If OM supporters have already made an appointment with PSG with hostile chants and slogans during the match against FC Lorient, Jorge Sampaoli remained sober: “We did not only have a good offensive game. , but also defensive. This is also why we recruited Pau Lopez. We played as we wanted. There are three, four teams that are starting to break away and we have to be part of it. “

“Payet the boss” 🗞 The front page of L’Équipe newspaper this Monday, October 18 pic.twitter.com/VDVXMrNcka

– THE TEAM (@the team) October 17, 2021