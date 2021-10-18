Perpignan – The prefecture warns against aggressive sales techniques hidden behind gifts to be collected in stores

The deceptive and particularly aggressive commercial practices of certain ephemeral companies, in particular in the furniture sector, are in the crosshairs of the prefecture of the Pyrénées-Orientales, which has issued a warning to consumers.

The technique is well established but it seems to be intensifying in view of the press release issued by the prefecture of the Pyrénées-Orientales on Monday. The authorities are thus warning consumers against these promises of gifts to be collected in stores made by telephone or advertising mail.

“This type of process constitutes the preferred operating mode of certain ephemeral companies, in particular in the furniture sector, known to have recourse to deceptive and particularly aggressive commercial practices”, denounces the prefecture.





Very often, the “gifts given not corresponding to the products advertised or proving to be of low value” or the “prices of the products displayed artificially inflated, allowing sellers to grant illusory discounts to make consumers believe that they are making a mistake. good deal”.

Other techniques, that of “winnings announced in the context of the lottery automatically transforming into a voucher to be used on the same day on items for sale” or “commercial practices misleading on the quality and origin of the items for sale”.

Finally, “the constant pressure exerted by sellers during commercial negotiations, which can last several hours, could encourage consumers to buy a product even if the consumer does not need or want it” .

Not to mention these unfounded “obstacles to the exercise of the right of withdrawal by consumers”. Indeed, many do not hesitate to ensure same-day delivery with recovery of old furniture to give consumers the impression that they can no longer retract when the law allows them to do so. Just like taking a guarantee check for a purchase financed entirely on credit to anticipate a refusal of credit by the consumer which would cancel the sale.