Philippe Chevallier reveals the amount of his pension: “My wife is costing me a bit”

The actor Philippe Chevallier took advantage of his invitation in L’instant de Luxe to talk about money, between what his shows with Régis Laspalès brought him back and the retirement he now receives.

All is relative. The actor Philippe Chevallier was invited by Jordan de Luxe in his program L’instant de Luxe available on Télé Star Play, and in addition to politics, he spoke about another subject often taboo in French society and especially among personalities : money. If he himself spends little, the former friend of Régis Laspalès must still repay the loan at the origin of the purchase of his apartment, where he lives with his wife Tiffany, to whom he has been married since 2016. And he has also added a small precision about the latter .

“I have a lovely wife, but – luckily she doesn’t like jewelry – she likes to eat out and she likes clothes “. And when Jordan de Luxe got him asked if his wife costs him dear, Philippe Chevallier therefore replied “a little”. Before adding “But when you love, what’s the formula? We do not matter“. After returning to his household, it is his retirement that the comedian spoke to reveal how much he receives per month, and under what conditions. Not being intermittent of the spectable, Philippe Chevallier began by saying that ‘he … not “touch nothing“, until Jordan de Luxe insisted: “you don’t have a pension, something?“

Philippe Chevallier: “I get around 2,500, 3,000 euros per month”

“Ah yes, now I have a pension that I have been receiving since the 1ster April is very recent. It’s an average retirement“he specifies, before Jordan de Luxe, as usual, pushes him to spit it out in order to know how much exactly this retirement that the comedian describes as average. “I touch in the 2500, 3000 euros“. According to Echoes, in 2019 the average pension, all plans combined, for retirees with direct entitlement residing in France amounted to 1,503 euros gross per month, of which 1,924 euros for men and 1,145 euros for women.

