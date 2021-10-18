Philippe Chevallier very cash on his political point of view (VIDEO)

Philippe Chevallier does not have his tongue in his pocket. The famous comic duo Chevallier and Laspalès gives his opinion on politics and the candidates for the 2022 presidential election.
Philippe Chevallier has been discreet for several years. But when he chooses to speak, he doesn’t do things by halves. Indeed, this Tuesday, October 19, Jordan De Luxe receives the emblematic artist of the comedy duo Chevallier and Laspalès in his show Instant De Luxe, to be found in full on Télé Star Play. The opportunity for the journalist to discuss with his guest the future presidential election. The least we can say is that the 65-year-old has a strong opinion on the country’s politics.
“I can’t be on Macron’s side“
Between Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen, Philippe Chevallier admits that he would vote for the former president of the National Rally. Then, between her and Emmanuel Macron, the comic would also choose her: “I am not on the extreme right. I am afraid of globalism. I am afraid of the company we are being offered. I don’t like transhumanism. I don’t like artificial intelligence. I like what Philippe De Villiers called ‘the work of the heart and the hand’“, he explains. Close to his country, he continues:”I am a sovereignist, I cannot be European, therefore I cannot be on (Emmanuel) Macron’s side.“
“JI have no lesson to receive“
Decided to only make humor, Philippe Chevallier never really wanted to tackle this delicate subject: “This is the first time that I speak of politics. I believe that an artist does not have to commit“, he admits. And as he made himself known thanks to the duo he formed with Régis Laspalès, it was not possible for him to address this subject before.”He wouldn’t have wanted us to talk about this and I think he was right“, he explains concerning his former partner. But raised against the current government, he chose to speak:”We are really in a phase where there is really people who are fed up“. And whatever others say about his political views.”My wife is Senegalese so on that, I have no lesson to receive“, he concludes.