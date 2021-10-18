Pierre Ménès praises the Vélodrome and the Marseille supporters …

The Stade Vélodrome brought out its most beautiful colors this Sunday against FC Lorient, in order to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie. A moving atmosphere that Pierre Ménès did not fail to greet …

The Marseille enclosure was on fire during OM’s large victory against FC Lorient (4-1). The atmosphere was at the level of the players, and surely allowed them to transcend themselves. Without forgetting the strong emotion at the beginning of the meeting during the tribute to the famous president of Olympique de Marseille who died, Bernard Tapie. For the occasion, the two bends deployed two magnificent tifos.

Pierre Ménès highlighted this atmosphere, and also praised OM:

Magnificent tribute from the Vélodrome – Ménès





“The evening match at the Vélodrome began with the stadium’s magnificent tribute to Bernard Tapie. Note, I expected no less from the Marseille public. Tifo sublime, “We are the champions” wonderfully played on the violin… The atmosphere was quite incredible and the match was up to par even if the Marseillais started badly with a fault by Luan Peres on Diarra which resulted in a transformed penalty “ à la Neymar ”by Laurienté. Well organized in defense, the Hakes held the shock pretty well until Kamara equalized on a deflected strike. We felt that after the break, it was going to be more and more difficult for the Bretons who conceded a second goal on a lobed header from Guendouzi on a corner from Payet. The same Payet who delivered another decisive pass for Milik, scorer for his return. The Reunionese confirms that he is in stunning form. Mendes against his camp on a rush on the right side of Guendouzi gave Olympian success a scale that this evening deserved and allows us to hope for a super Classico next Sunday. ” Pierre Menes– Source: Pierrot Lefoot (10/18/21)