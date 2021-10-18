Piton de la Fournaise: towards an eruption on large slopes

The seismic crisis that began at 4:33 am on Monday, October 18 is continuing. The magma, which left the surface reservoir, rises towards the surface towards the north-northeast flank of the volcano. An eruption is likely on large slopes.

LH

•

updated October 18, 2021 at 7:22 p.m.



The seismicity and the source of the deformations show a migration of the magma in depth towards the northwest sector of the Piton de Crac, to the west of the Plaine-des-Osmondes. In other words, the eruption could well, if it were to take place, occur on the big slopes. In this case, it could well be visible from the route des Laves.

According to scientists from the Volcanological Observatory of Piton de la Fournaise, the risk of opening eruptive cracks at low altitude is not excluded. In general at the volcano, the longer the seismic crises, the more the risk of opening eruptive cracks at low altitude increases.

The seismic crisis started at 4:33 a.m.

The seismic crisis began on Monday, October 18 at 4:33 am, and is continuing. Between 4:33 a.m. and 4 p.m., 627 volcano-tectonic earthquakes and 176 long-period type earthquakes were recorded by the OVPF. This seismicity is localized under the summit zone and under the northeast flank, between 0.7 km above sea level and 1.4 km below sea level.

Alert 1 triggered

The alert phase 1 “probable or imminent eruption” of the specific ORSEC volcano device was triggered by the prefect of Reunion at 7 am on Monday, October 18. Public access to the upper part of the Piton de la Fournaise enclosure is prohibited. The landing of aircraft in the volcano area is regulated and subject to authorization from the prefecture.





Intensity has decreased

“We cannot say at this time that the eruption is imminent. All the signs of the propagation of the magma towards the surface are there. The magma is progressing well, but will it reach the surface? to say. “ Philippe Kowalski, deputy director of the OVPF

The activity was very intense this Monday morning for the first two hours. The intensity was maintained during the day at a slightly lower level, and then during the last two hours, since 5 p.m., the activity is ” a step below “, indicates Philippe Kowalski. He specifies that the activity has not stopped, however, and can restart at any time.

© Reunion the 1st

He also might not have a rash at all. On September 28, 2020, the same scenario was observed. First a seismic crisis, with earthquakes in the direction of Piton de Crac, and after 48 hours of seismic activity, the magma stopped, explains the scientist. The next rash eventually occurred in another area.

Warning signs

For several months, a continuous swelling of the volcano has been observed, and for a week, a gradual increase in the number of earthquakes has been recorded. Since September 20, an upsurge in activity has been observed, accompanied by inflation of the vault due to the increase in underground pressure.

The last eruption of Piton de la Fournaise dates back to May 2021.