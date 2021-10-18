Pochettino says more about Icardi’s “personal problems”, uncertain against Leipzig

On the sidelines of the club since he is entangled in his stories of the heart, Mauro Icardi is uncertain for the meeting of PSG against Leipzig, this Tuesday (9 p.m., live on RMC Sport 1) in the Champions League. Mauricio Pochettino, the coach, is giving himself until tonight to make a decision concerning him.

Very smart the one who can predict the team composition of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday against Leipzig. For the first of the two meetings that await the capital club against the German club in the Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino will be both Neymar, injured, and the Argentinian Angel Di Maria, who will serve on this occasion his third suspension match. Pochettino also expressed reservations about the situation of Mauro Icardi, the only center-forward of his squad, plunged for three days in the torments of love, a family psychodrama which once again prevented him from training this Monday.

>> Subscribe to RMC Sport to see all PSG matches in the Champions League





Icardi crosses a zone of turbulence

“Regarding Mauro Icardi and his personal problems, he could not train today, but he is in the squad for tomorrow, explained Mauricio Pochettino at a press conference. We will see tonight what the situation is and how ‘he may or may not play. ” Icardi is currently going through a zone of turbulence on a personal level, problems exposed on social networks by his partner and agent, Wanda Nara. If Pochettino has let the feeling slip that he could play against Leipzig tomorrow, this is unlikely to be the case. Paris therefore expects to deplore a third absent mark for this meeting.

Only Lionel Messi should be available on the Argentinian side, since midfielder Leandro Paredes, hit in the right quadriceps in the last game of his selection, will also miss the meeting and will even be absent until the next international break. Regarding Sergio Ramos, who is long overdue since the announcement of his signing at Paris Saint-Germain, it is only a matter of time. A few more days of individualized work, and the Spanish central defender should be able to take part in collective training before appearing in the group of Paris SG.