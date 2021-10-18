Pogba “apologized” after lecturing Pavard during France-Spain

The scene quickly became cult. After miraculously coming out of a pressing in the position of defender on the restart, Paul Pogba gives a glare at Benjamin Pavard, who left to hide behind an opponent instead of bringing a solution to the feet of his midfielder. ” Come come ! », Then shouts the Pickaxe, mad with rage. It was during France-Spain, in the final of the League of Nations. But all this is now history, promises the right side in an interview

“I watched the action several times, we talked about it afterwards with Paul, he apologized for reacting like that, Pavard explained on Canal +. When I watch the action, OK, I’m not moving well enough, I’m not at a standstill either, and there could have been other player movements as well. Everyone was arrested. We had an explanation, I absolutely don’t blame him, we talked about it after the match, everything is settled. “

Central, not lateral

Good excuse, or not, Benjamin Pavard then recalled that he was originally a central defender. “This is where I feel most comfortable, where I take the most pleasure. This is where I find myself the best. I think we see more of my qualities in this position than on the right side. »Deschamps and Nagelsmann will appreciate it.