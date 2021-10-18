“Pokémon”, “Jurassic Park” … Health passes reinvented by a group of friends

CULTURE – “As long as it’s there, you might as well make it something funny”. What if the sanitary pass, which has been the subject of debate since its implementation, became an object that we want to show because it makes people laugh? It is the idea of a group of friends who offer “personalized QR cards” pop-culture version and references to the 90s.
On Twitter Friday, October 15, an Internet user, “French Lara Croft”, collects more than 40,000 “likes” with her publication: “The beauty of my Health Pass, I don’t want to hear anything,” she wrote with a photo. The image resembles the well-known Pokémon cards of some generations. And besides, a little beast called “Covidou” offers to use its special faculty, namely: “Overcome the trainers who struggle to find their QR code on their cell phone” …
The initiative appeals to the platform. Saturday October 16, the Twitter account “Alomora.club” claims paternity. Behind this code name, a group of “three friends, big twenties, little thirties”, who wanted above all to have fun and were “a little fed up with the debate on sanitary pass, anti-sanitary pass”, as they explain it. to HuffPost.
“At the beginning, it was a joke between us”, explains one of the creators who prefers to remain anonymous. “We said to ourselves that as long as the health pass was there, we might as well make it something funny, we might as well make people laugh and laugh ourselves.”
For their own use, they therefore create a first pass, in a way Jurassic Park. They have the ideas and the design, and they entrust the realization to a graphic designer friend. “We made our QR codes on a design inspired by Jurassic Park about two weeks ago, just for the three of us. And then we made three or four others, including the Covidou ”, they say.
The revisited pass is printed on a “blue card” PVC format, using a small printer.
“It becomes almost a game to pull out your QR code”
The case could have ended there. But the reactions when they present their pass make them want to think a little bigger. “It made those who scanned our passes laugh so much! Two out of three times, we were asked where it came from, where to find it, ”laughs one of the designers. “It almost becomes a game to pull out your QR code. I enjoy taking mine out because I wonder what reaction it will provoke, ”he says.
Of course, “there are jaded people who don’t react, maybe 10% of people. But 80-90% had a singular reaction. I think it’s super strong to take out your QR code and provoke a reaction. It creates an emotion in us and in the person ”, he insists.
Their site is launched at the beginning of the week and offers a few designs at 15 euros each. They publish two videos on TikTok and try to contact some “little known” influencers on the platform, without much success. Until the tiktoker “Inspector Gadget” (16,000 subscribers) came across one of their publications and contacted them. Her video where she challenges “Macron to sit at his table and say he has a better health pass” than hers is seen more than 500,000 times in 4 days. The machine is started.
The three friends explain having had “a few hundred orders in the past week”. Enough to keep them busy since they still do everything themselves: “We receive the QR code, we integrate it into the design, we print it and then we put it in an envelope, we write the address and we go to La Poste ”, they detail, laughing.
Despite an encouraging start, they prefer not to comment on the future. “I don’t know if it’s going to get bigger or not,” says one of them. But they are not lacking for as much ideas, inspired by the comments of interested Net surfers or others “which remind us a little bit of childhood, the years 90-2000, pop culture references” with a single watchword : make you smile and relax the atmosphere, whether you are for or against.
