“Pokémon”, “Jurassic Park” … Health passes reinvented by a group of friends

CULTURE – “As long as it’s there, you might as well make it something funny”. What if the sanitary pass, which has been the subject of debate since its implementation, became an object that we want to show because it makes people laugh? It is the idea of ​​a group of friends who offer “personalized QR cards” pop-culture version and references to the 90s. On Twitter Friday, October 15, an Internet user, “French Lara Croft”, collects more than 40,000 “likes” with her publication: “The beauty of my Health Pass, I don’t want to hear anything,” she wrote with a photo. The image resembles the well-known Pokémon cards of some generations. And besides, a little beast called “Covidou” offers to use its special faculty, namely: “Overcome the trainers who struggle to find their QR code on their cell phone” …

The initiative appeals to the platform. Saturday October 16, the Twitter account “Alomora.club” claims paternity. Behind this code name, a group of “three friends, big twenties, little thirties”, who wanted above all to have fun and were “a little fed up with the debate on sanitary pass, anti-sanitary pass”, as they explain it. to HuffPost. “At the beginning, it was a joke between us”, explains one of the creators who prefers to remain anonymous. “We said to ourselves that as long as the health pass was there, we might as well make it something funny, we might as well make people laugh and laugh ourselves.” For their own use, they therefore create a first pass, in a way Jurassic Park. They have the ideas and the design, and they entrust the realization to a graphic designer friend. “We made our QR codes on a design inspired by Jurassic Park about two weeks ago, just for the three of us. And then we made three or four others, including the Covidou ”, they say.

The revisited pass is printed on a “blue card” PVC format, using a small printer.