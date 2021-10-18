Pokemon, Looney Tunes, Paw Patrol … the first 2021 Christmas toy trends

While the demand for Christmas toys in stores has increased by 7% compared to last year, a trend study commissioned by the French Federation of Toys-Childcare Industries, and published Wednesday, October 13, reveals that toy merchants are struggling to get supplies. In question : “a phenomenon of container shortages and saturation in ports”, according to the study.

The Europe-Asia sea route has indeed been the victim of major traffic jams for several months. Some ports are shut down when cases of Covid are detected among workers, as has been the case in China, or the port of Shenzhen has been shut down for more than a month. To alleviate these risks of shortages as Christmas approaches, 800,000 new containers will be chartered between Asia and Europe in the coming months.