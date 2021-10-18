More

    Pokemon, Looney Tunes, Paw Patrol … the first 2021 Christmas toy trends

    Business


    ER –

    While the demand for Christmas toys in stores has increased by 7% compared to last year, a trend study commissioned by the French Federation of Toys-Childcare Industries, and published Wednesday, October 13, reveals that toy merchants are struggling to get supplies. In question : “a phenomenon of container shortages and saturation in ports”, according to the study.

    The Europe-Asia sea route has indeed been the victim of major traffic jams for several months. Some ports are shut down when cases of Covid are detected among workers, as has been the case in China, or the port of Shenzhen has been shut down for more than a month. To alleviate these risks of shortages as Christmas approaches, 800,000 new containers will be chartered between Asia and Europe in the coming months.

    Already, the trends of the favorite toys of consumers are emerging, and the federation has published the top 10 sales by value in recent weeks. Among them, “Pokémon explodes and asserts itself for the first time as the number 1 brand on the market in France and in the world”, in particular thanks to the Christmas box produced this year.

    Looney Toons minifigures made by the Lego group also feature prominently on the podium, followed by Lunii’s “Story Factory” sound box, and by Bioviva’s “Nature Challenge Games” board games. The traditional Playmobil sets, and the Paw Patrol figures and toys conclude the ranking.

    LCI logo
    defends the ambition of information
    free,
    verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
    advertising .

    To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.



    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleRussia had a “mole” at the French Defense Ministry in 2017, says ex-agent
    Next articlethey are in the typical team, huge box of Stade Rennais!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC