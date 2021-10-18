Pokemon, Looney Tunes, Paw Patrol … the first 2021 Christmas toy trends

ER –
While the demand for Christmas toys in stores has increased by 7% compared to last year, a trend study commissioned by the French Federation of Toys-Childcare Industries, and published Wednesday, October 13, reveals that toy merchants are struggling to get supplies. In question : “a phenomenon of container shortages and saturation in ports”, according to the study.
The Europe-Asia sea route has indeed been the victim of major traffic jams for several months. Some ports are shut down when cases of Covid are detected among workers, as has been the case in China, or the port of Shenzhen has been shut down for more than a month. To alleviate these risks of shortages as Christmas approaches, 800,000 new containers will be chartered between Asia and Europe in the coming months.
Already, the trends of the favorite toys of consumers are emerging, and the federation has published the top 10 sales by value in recent weeks. Among them, “Pokémon explodes and asserts itself for the first time as the number 1 brand on the market in France and in the world”, in particular thanks to the Christmas box produced this year.
Looney Toons minifigures made by the Lego group also feature prominently on the podium, followed by Lunii’s “Story Factory” sound box, and by Bioviva’s “Nature Challenge Games” board games. The traditional Playmobil sets, and the Paw Patrol figures and toys conclude the ranking.
