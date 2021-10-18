Pokémon: The 9th generation from 2022? Update on the rumor

In a month’s time, players will be able to get their hands on the remakes of Diamond and Pearl, the 4th generation pokemon games. On January 28, 2022, they will be able to launch the intriguing Pokémon Legends Arceus. But according to some rumors, the Pokémon Company’s agenda is busy.

As original as it is for the license, Pokémon Legends: Arceus won’t introduce a new generation of creatures. New evolutions and forms are planned, as well as new gameplay for the saga, but we will not be in front of the 9th generation. According to a well-known pokemon leaker referred to as Centro, but whose information must be taken with a grain of salt, the new generation of Pokémon will arrive from 2022, probably at the end of the year.

A sustained pace that would not be impossible to maintain for the firm, which, by trusting various studios in addition to Game Freak, was able to release in just 5 years: Pokémon Sun / Moon, Pokémon Ultra-Sun / Ultra-Moon, Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee, as well as Pokémon Sword / Shield, its two expansions and therefore Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl.





However, the main opuses, that is to say those introducing a new generation and new environments, are still developed by GameFreak, which will release Pokémon Legends Arceus earlier this year. The timing seems pretty short, but it is also possible that the title is ready for a while now. At present it is impossible to verify the reliability of Centro information, especially since it announced DLC for Pokémon Legends Arceus before retracting, but we are keeping an eye on that!