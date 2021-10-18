Poland and Hungary suspended from European funds

DECRYPTION – In their standoff with Brussels over the rule of law, the two countries risk big: billions in subsidies.

Expected on a firm footing by a very reassembled Strasbourg Parliament, the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, should assure him, this Tuesday morning, of his “loyalty” to the European Union. After the judgment of the Constitutional Court of October 7 declaring the primacy of Polish law over that of the EU, MEPs urge Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to finally launch the rule of law procedure, which would deprive valuable community subsidies to member countries that do not respect the rules.

For Poland, in particular, and Hungary, accused of an anti-LGBT law, there is a lot to lose. Already, the two countries have seen their payments of the first tranche of funds from the Next Generation EU recovery plan suspended sine die. That is to say 1 billion euros out of 7.2 in total expected by Budapest and 5 billion out of 36 billion euros (including 24 in grants and 12 in loans) for Warsaw.

Bravache, the two governments hinted that they did not need