More

    Poland seeks to escape the trap of “Polexit” – Liberation

    News


    To analyse

    Article reserved for subscribers

    After its Constitutional Court denied the superiority of Community law, Warsaw is trying to put out the fire. At stake: its access to European resources, and more broadly its very membership of the Union.

    The shock wave caused by the judgment of the Polish Constitutional Court of October 7 affirming the preeminence of national law over European law is such that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki decided to come and explain himself to the European Parliament on Tuesday, meeting in plenary session in Strasbourg. Faced with strong internal opposition following this judgment rendered by judges at the behest of the ultraconservative party in power, Law and Justice (PiS), and under the threat, agitated in particular by the European Parliament, of no longer having access to funding Europeans, a prelude to a de facto “Polexit”, he will try to put out the fire that he himself has started. This is all the more urgent as the European summit of 27 heads of state and government on Thursday and Friday put the Polish subject on the agenda.


    “It is up to the Polish government to take a political initiative. The Union can do nothing to get them out of the trap in which they have put themselves alone by closing all the doors one after the other, explains a high-level European diplomat. Thus, the Constitutional Court could have rendered a decision that did not directly run up against the principle of the superiority of European law or at least waited for the Commission to approve the “recovery plan” …


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleNicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Didn’t Appreciate Kim Kardashian’s Joke About OJ Simpson In “SNL”
    Next articleLdC (F) | Concern around Océane Sercien-Ugolin after the match against Metz

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC