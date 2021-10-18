Porsche now sells more Taycan electric models than the legendary 911

2

Celebrating its second year of existence, the Porsche Taycan, the brand’s first electric car, overtakes the 911 in terms of sales over the first 9 months of 2021. However, Cayenne and Macan remain the two best-selling models.

In detail, it is once again the Cayenne which takes the first place on the podium, with 62,451 units delivered, followed by the Macan with 61,944 units. But the surprise comes from the Porsche Taycan, the brand’s first electric vehicle, which is celebrating its second year of existence, notably with a Cross Turismo version. Note that the “smallest” of the Taycan, the rear-wheel drive model, is available from 88,340 euros, excluding options.

Thirteen percent . This is the increase in deliveries made by Porsche during the first 9 months of 2021. The German manufacturer supplied no less than 217,198 vehicles worldwide, including 51,615 in the United States (+ 30% compared to year 2020), 69,789 in China (+ 11%) and 56,332 (+ 2%) in Europe.

Thus, over the first 9 months of 2021, the Taycan sold 28,640 units, an increase of 10% compared to 2020, over the same period. But above all, this represents 668 more cars than the legendary 911, which sold 27,972 copies.

By imagining the same pattern as the Panamera (20,275 units; +1%) whose sales doubled year after year, it would therefore not be impossible to see the Taycan come and titillate sales of Cayenne and Macan from 2022 … Unless one or both models go all-electric – which is what the Macan is in for 2023.

While welcoming “to have been able to supply so many cars to our customers in the first nine months of the year and [de] Well-filled order books as the end-of-year rush approaches“, Detlev von Platen, member of the management board responsible for sales and marketing at Porsche AG, admits that Porsche is also”faced with semiconductor supply difficulties and that the coronavirus situation remains dynamic“. The manufacturer is nonetheless mobilized”so that you can continue to react flexibly“.