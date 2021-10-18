Premier League, 8th day – Tottenham beat Newcastle (2-3) in front of their new management and take 5th place at MU

For its first match in the Saudi era, Newcastle did not live the expected afternoon by losing against Tottenham (2-3). However, the early opening score of Callum Wilson (1-0, 2nd) suggested a happy outcome. The Spurs took the advantage in five minutes thanks to Tanguy Ndombélé (1-1, 17th) and Harry Kane (1-2, 22nd) before the end of the first period was marked by an important incident in the stands. A spectator, victim of discomfort, had to be taken care of quickly by a doctor causing the meeting to be interrupted for about twenty minutes. Newcastle have indicated that this spectator is in stable condition.

Definitely superior, Tottenham hit the nail on the head in the seven minutes played when the match resumed before the break thanks to Heung-min Son (1-3, 45th + 4). After a big bridge from Lucas on Hayden, Kane served his attacking partner on a set. Previously, the Englishman had allowed his team to take the advantage with his first goal of the season in the league. His sense of (re) placement so as not to be offside on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s deep pass was a thing of the past. Just like this subtle lob just in front of Karl Darlow (1-2, 22nd).

Transfers The 6 transfer window information that you missed this weekend 10 HOURS AGO

Newcastle held ten minutes

The Magpies started this match properly with a lot of desire and aggressiveness. An activity that was going to be rewarded after only 1’47 “of play and a victorious point blank header from Callum Wilson after a cross from Javier Manquillo (1-0, 2nd). But after ten minutes of very good quality, the players of Steve Bruce gradually disappeared from the meeting and for their coach’s 1000th on a Premier League bench, they suffered the law of Tottenham and its regained captain.





After his decisive pass, Manquillo had a particularly difficult meeting. It was taken by Sergio Reguilon before the Spaniard served Ndombélé for the equalization of a strike under the crossbar (1-1, 17th). It was again he who kept Kane in play by not being aligned with his defense cronies. It is not the goal against his camp at the end of the match of Eric Dier on a free kick from Jacob Murphy which he took back from the knee to deceive Hugo Lloris (2-3, 89th) which would prevent Newcastle from signing a fifth loss this season.

In a second period much duller and devoid of clear chances (0 shots on target in total), Jonjo Shelvey made a remarkable entrance. After replacing Sean Longstaff in the 60th, the defender spent only 23 minutes on the lawn. Time to respond to a large bridge from Ndombélé (78th) with a blow in the leg and tackle Reguilon from behind (83rd). Two yellow cards in five minutes to finish numerically outnumbered. With the arrival of the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund at the head of the club, the next few weeks are likely to be turbulent on the side of St James’ Park.

Premier League “For Newcastle, we will be more on a Coutinho – Lingard transfer window than Salah or De Bruyne” 10/14/2021 at 1:53 PM