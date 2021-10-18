Presidential 2022: comedian Philippe Chevallier says he wants to vote for Marine Le Pen

It is a rare stance for an actor. The comedian Philippe Chevallier, known to be half of the duo “Chevallier and Laspalès”, announced that he wanted to vote for Marine Le Pen in the next presidential election, in an interview unveiled Monday on Télé Star Play.

“For now, I will put my newsletter at Marine. I find it has a popular base. I’m not saying that out of demagoguery. I find that there are people who are suffering, ”he explains, assuring that he wants to vote for the candidate of the National Rally if she finds herself facing Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the election.

“I am afraid of globalism, of the society that is offered to us,” explains Philippe Chevallier. “I don’t like transhumanism, I don’t like artificial intelligence. I like what Philippe de Villiers calls the work of the heart and the hand. I find that we are in the process of disintegrating “, continues the humorist, defining himself as” sovereignist “, opposed to” Europeanists “and therefore to Emmanuel Macron.



“Régis would not have wanted us to talk about this”

Asked about this public stance in favor of the far right, Philippe Chevallier admits that “this is the first time” that he has spoken publicly about politics. “I believe that an artist does not have to commit. Régis (Laspalès, Editor’s note) would not have wanted us to talk about that, ”he added, describing his traveling companion as politically“ undecided ”.

Today, the artist says he is comfortable with the idea of ​​assuming his political opinions, even controversial ones. “My wife is Senegalese, on that, I have no lessons to receive,” he assures in defense.