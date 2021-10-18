Presidential 2022: Macron denounces the candidates who attack Europe

POLITICS – “What is this case?” Emmanuel Macron condemned, this Monday, October 18, the questioning of European law, “old French disease”, which abound in the public debate since the beginning of presidential campaign.

“I am surprised, to remain modest, to see that as soon as there is a problem we come back to this old French disease which consists in saying: it is Europe”, thus regretted the President of the Republic, in a fairly clear reference, to the attacks in this direction of several candidates including Valerie Pécresse and Michel Barnier on the right or, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Arnaud Montebourg on the left.

“But Europe is us. It is we who made it, chose it, built it ”, he thus argued, this Monday, in Poitiers, while he launched the States General of Justice. And to add: “We have built, discussed, signed and then sovereignly ratified all the texts to which we are subject … What is this affair? So we have to defend them. ”