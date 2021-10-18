Presidential 2022: Macron denounces the candidates who attack Europe

POLITICS – “What is this case?” Emmanuel Macron condemned, this Monday, October 18, the questioning of European law, “old French disease”, which abound in the public debate since the beginning of presidential campaign.
“I am surprised, to remain modest, to see that as soon as there is a problem we come back to this old French disease which consists in saying: it is Europe”, thus regretted the President of the Republic, in a fairly clear reference, to the attacks in this direction of several candidates including Valerie Pécresse and Michel Barnier on the right or, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Arnaud Montebourg on the left.
“But Europe is us. It is we who made it, chose it, built it ”, he thus argued, this Monday, in Poitiers, while he launched the States General of Justice. And to add: “We have built, discussed, signed and then sovereignly ratified all the texts to which we are subject … What is this affair? So we have to defend them. ”
Emmanuel Macron notably recalled that texts, such as the European Convention on Human Rights “which France has sovereignly joined”, constitute “fundamental tools for defending human rights. This French and European humanism which makes us and sets us apart is to be defended. ”
Unity is no longer strength?
“A democracy, where mistrust is allowed to settle, justice to be attacked, is a democracy which undermines its own foundations”, he further warned in this plea which is part of a period of deep disturbances, to European scale, since the Polish Constitutional Court challenged the primacy of European law over Polish law.
A decision which poses “the risk of leaving the Union”, according to Secretary of State Clément Beaune … but supported, despite everything, by part of the political class in France, from Michel Barnier to Arnaud Montebourg.
Valérie Pécresse, for example, who has just taken back his card from LR, contests for its part the primacy of European law over the “constitutional identities” of EU Member States. “Europe is the Europe of nations. This means that our constitutional laws, our constitutional identity, to each one, each sovereign state, must take precedence over European jurisdiction, ”she explained last Wednesday on CNEWS.
Before her, the former negotiator and also candidate for the LR investiture, Michel Barnier, defended, to the amazement of many of his former colleagues in Brussels, the need for “legal sovereignty”, but only in matters of immigration. All to avoid further “Brexit”.
