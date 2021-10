Prime Audiences: The TF1 film, leader at 3.7 million – “Le mystère Henri Pick” at 3.3 million on France 2 – M6 and “Zone Interdite” on the waste in front of “Murdoch” on France 3

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 offered the film “Venom”. On France 2, viewers spent the evening with “Le mystère Henri Pick”. Murdoch was investigating France 3. On M6, a new issue of the magazine “Zone Interdite” was broadcast: “Waste: the great lies of recycling”.



Venom

18.4% market share 3,723,000 viewers

The Henri Pick mystery

15.8% market share 3,321,000 viewers

Restricted zone

12.5% ​​market share 2,543,000 viewers

Murdoch’s investigations (x2)

9.2% market share 1,977,000 viewers

Phantom Thread

5.2% market share 1,075,000 viewers

Putin, the master of the game

3.7% market share 814,000 viewers

The ruffian

3.7% market share 761,000 viewers

Love addict

2.9% market share

626,000 viewers

Let the accused enter

2.7% market share 581,000 viewers

The little murders of Agatha Christie

2.1% market share 430,000 viewers

Tanguy

2% market share 408,000 viewers

Mary Poppins Returns

2% market share 388,000 viewers

Chicago Fire

1.6% market share 364,000 viewers

Mentalist

1.6% market share 350,000 viewers

Australia, the gold rush

1.2% market share 260,000 viewers

My king

1.1% market share 205,000 viewers

E = M6 Family

0.9% market share 204,000 viewers

Hero

0.7% market share 146,000 viewers Top market shares