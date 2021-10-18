Good plan news PS4 and PS5: Sony is giving you € 100 worth of games for the purchase of a 4K TV

With the arrival of the next-gen, sales of 4K TVs have exploded. If you want to update your old TV, Sony has selected for you its 12 best models, all ratified with the mention “perfect for PlayStation 5”. Right now, if you decide to get your hands on one of these models, Sony is offering you € 100 to spend on the PS5 or PS4 PSS Store!

A wide selection of Sony TVs to fully enjoy the PS5

Sony has developed two kinds of labels attached to their televisions for a good year now: “Ready for PlayStation 5” and “Perfect for PlayStation 5”. All the models in this selection are qualified by the manufacturer himself as “perfect” products for the PS5.. No more no less. Well, at these prices, that’s almost the least thing.

Indeed, Sony has the reputation of being the best manufacturer of televisions, but also the most expensive. Overall, these prices are justified and the various independent tests carried out on Sony TVs prove it. The selection put forward by the Japanese manufacturer goes from a model at 1190 euros (the Sony XR55X90J, launched some time ago for 1390 €) to… 6990 € (the Sony Bravia OLED XR83A90J 2021 launched at 9.990 €. A monster .).

As you can imagine, some characteristics vary, such as the size or the technology of the panel (LED, OLED, etc.), but overall we are sticking to high-end products. If you’re currently on an old Full HD screen, the difference between your old and new TV will be stark no matter what.

4K TVs for PS5: VRR, HDMI 2.1… the characteristics are all there

Even if these 12 models are not all the same, we systematically find the 2 characteristics most sought after by players.

An HDMI 2.1 port is absolutely necessary to send 4k at 120 FPS and unlock some options dear to gamers. We think for example of the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) which makes your games more fluid.

Always with a view to playing in 4K 120 FPS, it is essential to have a 100 Hz screen. Why not 120 Hz? Quite simply because of European standards. Our screens displayed at 100 Hz are in fact 120 Hz screens, they are also sold as such in the United States for example.

All the lights are green, you just have to choose your favorite model and take advantage of the offer!

