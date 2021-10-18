PS5: Sony warns Dbrand, seller of black cases

The PlayStation 5 Sony has the particularity of sporting easily removable side plates, very practical for accessing the inside of the console but also for personalizing it. Problem, Sony still does not sell official cases, but still puts a spoke in the wheels of third-party resellers.

Sony has already interrupted the activities of PlateStation5 / CustomizeMyPlates, which did not prevent Dbrand to offer black plates for PS5. On Reddit, the manufacturer even taunted the Japanese firm by registering “Take us to court, Sony”. well Sony took Dbrand at the word and just sent a letter asking them kindly to stop the manufacture of these plates, which violate its intellectual property. However, Dbrand explains that it does not use any logo deposited by Sony, replacing the cross, Square, Round and Triangle with drawings of skulls, robot heads, symbols of biological danger and pyramids. Besides, the builder ironically wonders how Squid Game could use the round, square and triangle logos in the series, Sony being obviously very picky on the subject. In the case of the series Netflix, they refer to those forms present in the name Squid Game written in Korean.





In his letter, shared on Reddit through Dbrand, Sony does not cite intellectual properties precisely, sowing the seeds of doubt. Worse, the manufacturer of the PS5 talks about properties awaiting validation, but already asks Dbrand to cease its activity, under penalty of going to trial. The manufacturer has already suspended sales of its black plates, now collector’s models, but still has it bad. He compares the situation to a buyer of Ford F-150 (pickup very popular in North America). The buyer has every right to replace parts of the vehicle, to improve performance or appearance, Dbrand wonders why it is not possible to do the same with simple PlayStation 5 cases. The manufacturer still has some ideas, assuming that Sony seeks to protect patents that are legitimate but not indicated in its letter, which the popularity of Dbrand overshadows it, or that it will soon launch its own official hulls, therefore with a questionable monopoly.

The case is far from over between Dbrand and Sony, but it’s clear that PS5 owners are going to have a hard time customizing their console however they see fit in the future. As a reminder, Sony has already declined his controller DualSense in black, it is sold € 67.97 on Amazon.