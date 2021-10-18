PSG | PSG – Malaise: The enormous reaction of Leonardo after the sensational exit of Neymar!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 17, 2021 at 10:10 p.m. by AD updated on October 17, 2021 at 11:15 p.m.

During an interview conducted in early April, but published recently, Neymar made an outing that had the effect of a bomb. While the Brazilian announced that the World Cup in Qatar will be his last, Leonardo was quick to pick up his phone to call Neymar. Worried, the sports director of PSG would have liked to know the career plan of his number 10.





During an interview with DAZN , Neymar made a shattering announcement. Indeed, the star of PSG let it be known that the Global 2022 will be his last. “I think it will be my last World Cup. I think this because I don’t know if I will have the mental strength to deal with football. I will do whatever we can to win in 2022. It has been my dearest dream since I was a child to lead my country to victory. I hope to get there (…) My retirement? I will disappear, I will disappear from the map (laughs). No, I don’t know, I never bothered to think about it, and I don’t want to, because the life that I lead is very intense, there are a lot of heavy things, that I have to bear, which I have to manage on a day-to-day basis. But when I quit I want to enjoy my family, my home, my son, the things that I left out the most. And then I’ll really see what I’m going to do ” , confided Neymar.

Leonardo worried about the exit of Neymar?