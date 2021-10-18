Puma in freedom in Pas-de-Calais: the prefect orders to shoot him down, internet users are mobilizing

Since Wednesday, October 13, a big feline has escaped in Pas-de-Calais. Actively sought after and not found since that day, a petition calls for the preservation of the animal which could be in danger of death because of possible sampling shots authorized by the Prefecture.

But where has this big feline gone? Since Wednesday, the No–Calais is on alert. a big feline, which according to the first elements collected on site could be a puma, escaped and mop.

Seen last October 13, the feline is relentlessly hunted around the towns of Frévent and Auxi-le-Château.

Operation #capture:

A stray animal has been spotted on several occasions between Frévent and Auxi-le-Chateau. Anyone with information on this animal allowing it to be captured alive is invited, even anonymously, to contact the gendarmerie services. pic.twitter.com/WKpD9quD4G – Prefect Pas-de-Calais (@ Prefet62) October 16, 2021

But the unsuccessful research pushed the Prefecture of the department to authorize the “sampling shots”, failing to be able to apprehend it quickly. This term, usually used to speak of authorizations to regulate a species, applies here now. The prefect thus gave the order to bring down the animal in all the municipalities of the Arras district until October 29. A decision that could cost the life of the animal that Internet users deplore, in numbers.





A petition launched

A petition launched this weekend, calls to treat a big feline “justice and respect“.” Today, and after several days of stalking, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais ordered the right to slaughter the latter in order to avoid a potential danger for the population. However, at the present time, no attack, whether on humans or on an animal, has been deplored. “, Indicates the petition.

Signed by more than 11,000 people this Sunday at the end of the evening, the petition highlights the worrying situation of the species. “In the United States, the puma is one of the endangered species, several branches of which have already disappeared from the continent. It is also prohibited to deliberately kill a puma, but this law cannot apply to the French soil, the puma is not an endemic species of our territory. “, we can read.

The Prefecture, contacted by FranceInfo indicates wanting to prioritize the security of officers and wolf-keepers. “In reality, it is impossible to put this animal to sleep. According to the veterinarian, it is necessary to be able to accommodate a hypodermic syringe, that implies a shot at 20 meters maximum from the animal. Nobody knows how to do that on a beast of which we are does not know the temperament, and obviously that does not seem reasonable to us “detail the services of the prefect.