More

    “Puma” wanted in Pas-de-Calais: should we neutralize the wild feline?

    News


    LCI editorial staff –

    The Pas-de-Calais prefecture on Friday authorized “sampling shots” in the Arras district on an animal sought since Wednesday evening and which could be “a big feline or a wild animal”, according to a statement released on Saturday. Spotted several times since Wednesday in the towns of Frévent and Auxi-le-Château, the animal had not yet been intercepted on Saturday morning, despite the deployment of an “important device” by the national gendarmerie, indicates the prefecture .

    The elements observed in the field “in particular his footprints” guide research on the trail of “a big feline”.

    His straying could prove to be dangerous for the population, the prefect authorized by decree until October 29, in all the municipalities of the district, “operations of shooting simple sampling of an animal that may be a large feline or a fawn, male or female “.

    If the prefecture insists well on the fact that it “can only be hunted by lieutenants of the louveterie, the agents of the French biodiversity office or the gendarmes”, defenders of the animal cause are rising up on social networks, like this petition “Justice and respect for the Puma Auxilois”, revealed in the subject at the top of this article: “At present, no attacks on humans or animals have been deplored (…) The Prefect therefore authorized the killing of a dangerous beast that had caused no disturbance to the ecosystem. “

    LCI logo
    defends the ambition of information
    free,
    verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
    advertising .

    To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMore than 200 frozen dormice, popular dish of the Mafia, discovered during a police raid
    Next articleLeclerc will sell at cost price until October 30

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC