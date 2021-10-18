“Puma” wanted in Pas-de-Calais: should we neutralize the wild feline?

LCI editorial staff –
The Pas-de-Calais prefecture on Friday authorized “sampling shots” in the Arras district on an animal sought since Wednesday evening and which could be “a big feline or a wild animal”, according to a statement released on Saturday. Spotted several times since Wednesday in the towns of Frévent and Auxi-le-Château, the animal had not yet been intercepted on Saturday morning, despite the deployment of an “important device” by the national gendarmerie, indicates the prefecture .
The elements observed in the field “in particular his footprints” guide research on the trail of “a big feline”.
His straying could prove to be dangerous for the population, the prefect authorized by decree until October 29, in all the municipalities of the district, “operations of shooting simple sampling of an animal that may be a large feline or a fawn, male or female “.
If the prefecture insists well on the fact that it “can only be hunted by lieutenants of the louveterie, the agents of the French biodiversity office or the gendarmes”, defenders of the animal cause are rising up on social networks, like this petition “Justice and respect for the Puma Auxilois”, revealed in the subject at the top of this article: “At present, no attacks on humans or animals have been deplored (…) The Prefect therefore authorized the killing of a dangerous beast that had caused no disturbance to the ecosystem. “
