Qualcomm does not like this change from Google and lets them know

The arrival of a homemade chip on the Pixel 6 does not really please Qualcomm, which equipped all previous Google smartphones.

Is a war brewing between two behemoths of the smartphone world? On the one hand, we find Google, distributor of Android, the operating system that equips most of our devices, and on the other, Qualcomm, which manufactures Snapdragon chips, widely used in the world of Android smartphones.

Except that if the two companies had always been well associated, one specializing in software and the other in hardware, Google’s smartphone projects could be a game-changer. If Google had always focused on Snapdragon chips to equip its Pixels, the brand will inaugurate an SoC of its design on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the Tensor.

Qualcomm does not really like this decision, which is expressing its dissatisfaction on Twitter by echoing the trend of red flags. For those who do not use Twitter or who have missed this trend, this is a way of denouncing an embarrassing situation.





“We’ve decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 – Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) October 13, 2021

As a reminder, Google will announce its new smartphones this Tuesday, October 19. We already know a lot about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, especially when it comes to their design, but the Tensor chip remains a mystery to this day.

However, we know that this mobile SoC should allow Google to introduce new photo features, such as the ability to erase people in the background in the blink of an eye. On the other hand, in terms of raw performance, it is still unclear how the Tensor compares to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, the founder’s current flagship. Answer this Tuesday!