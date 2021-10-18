Quinté + of Monday, October 18, 2021 at Clairefontaine-Deauville: the forecasts

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Clairefontaine-Deauville, the Prix des Equidays. Departure at 13:50. 15 runners (the 3. Kergrist is not a runner). Flat. Handicap. 2400 meters. 3-year-old thoroughbred.

Even if the ground is announced very flexible (3.9 Friday because of a regular watering), the amateurs of heavy ground will not find their account there. It will therefore still be necessary favor horses with good terrain, as well as those who pulled good numbers on the string. Our favorite, the 7. High Lady, finds interesting conditions here. She can earn this fairly ordinary quinté on merit, she who is the most experienced of this lot. Even if she runs close, it’s a first chance.





Our last minute, the 14th. Moon Wolf, showed the tip of the nose at this level this summer. He has, to be sure, a run of this ilk in his legs, and it could be that one. We will make the case of 1. Prince De Montfort, who tries the pass of three and who seems to still have a little room to do well here. An outsider? The 5. Paper Trophy, which will start with all the confidence of its Spanish entourage.

The predictions:

7. High Lady

14. Moon Wolf

12. American Park

16. Irish Class

1. Prince De Montfort

5. Paper Trophy

13. Fantastic weather

The last minute :

14. Moon Wolf

