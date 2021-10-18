Real estate in Paris: prices soar, a district exceeds € 15,000 per square meter



All the districts of the capital have experienced a more or less sharp increase in their prices in one year. (illustration) (Pixabay / Dan Novac)

According to the latest LPI-SeLoger real estate barometer, the price per square meter is on average around € 11,500 in Paris, an increase of 6.7% over one year for old real estate. The increase is most noticeable in the 6th arrondissement, as the symbolic bar of € 15,000 per square meter has just been exceeded.

Real estate prices keep rising in Paris, contrary to the trend that had been announced in recent months, claiming that the Parisian market was down. As evidenced by the latest LPI-SeLoger barometer, an increase of 6.7% was recorded over one year for old real estate, reports Paris news.





Some buyers excluded from the market



This phenomenon could be partly explained by the return of foreign investors to the market after a long absence due to the Covid-19 crisis. From now on, to acquire a property in the capital, it is necessary to spend on average 11,448 € per square meter. In the 4th arrondissement, prices have exploded by 16.1% in one year to reach more than € 13,900 per square meter.

At the same time, prices rose 10.2% in the 5th arrondissement, 13.5% in the 6th arrondissement and 14.6% in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. But the most significant figure on the barometer is that of the 6th, because it is in this arrondissement that the symbolic bar of € 15,000 per square meter has been crossed.

Certain socio-professional categories are particularly affected by this increase. This is particularly the case for employees and workers who now represent only 3% of real estate buyers, whereas they were 14% in 2009. The proportion of traders and artisans who purchased also fell by 28.3%. They now represent only 3.8% of buyers.