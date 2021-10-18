Real estate in Paris: the price per square meter soars in a district

By Alexandre G. Photos by Alexandre G. Posted on October 18, 2021 at 11:37 am

While observers predicted a significant drop in real estate prices in Paris, the latest LPI-SeLoger barometer notes an increase in the average price per square meter in the capital, reaching 11,448 euros on average. In the 6th arrondissement, you have to pay around 15,000 euros per square meter to become an owner. Never seen !

the Parisian real estate market never stops blazing. To the point of reaching historic heights in certain neighborhoods. The latest LPI-SeLoger barometer unveiled on September 22, 2021 and relayed by ActuParis indicates that the real estate prices increased by 6.7% in one year (against + 5.3% in July). Today the average price per square meter soars above the 10,000 euros mark in 16 out of 20 arrondissements, and even beyond 11,000 euros in 13 arrondissements.

First, the barometer of the site announcements real estate notes that in 6th and 7th arrondissements of Paris, the price have never been so high. Towards Odéon and Saint-Germain-des-Prés, a price increase of 13.5% in one year results in one square meter around 14,205 euros on average in the 7th district. Above all, it is the 6th district which is establishing itself as the most expensive district of Paris: count 15,252 euros on average for the purchase of a single square meter! Never seen.

While observers expected a significant drop in prices due to the disruptions linked to the health crisis, the reverse is true. In all the arrondissement of Paris, price soar and reach records. Today, the average price per square meter is necessarily above 9,000 euros, no matter where you look in Paris Intramural.

In this case, what are the cheapest districts in the capital ? To hope to become an owner at a lower cost, you must direct your research towards the 13th arrondissement (9,156 euros / square meter), the 20th (9,175 euros / square meter), or even in the 19th (9,224 euros / square meter) . It is also precisely in the 19th that prices have risen well lately: + 14.6% over one year, according to the barometer! In the 4th arrondissement, the same significant increase, with a record of + 16.1% compared to 2020. The only district to experience a decrease, the 8th arrondissement with -0.8% recorded over one year.



