Real estate market in the Pyrénées-Orientales: is it time to buy?

A real estate market on the rise, prices on the same dynamic and a shortage of goods and especially land that is emerging: is it still the time to buy in the Pyrénées-Orientales?

The notary’s response

Christelle Canovas-Gadel, President of the Chamber of Notaries of the Pyrénées-Orientales : “Yes again, but that, as often depends on the desired product. Bank rates remain low, around 1%. Property prices are rebounding, especially on the old (+ 12.9% for apartments; + 9, 8% for houses), but they remain competitive and accessible. The trend remains favorable, even if it is above all necessary to avoid a bubble that would remove the inhabitants of the department from access to property. The State. For owners who wish to sell to buy back another property, it is necessary to be aware that the gain on the sale will be, at least in part, offset by the increase in purchase prices “.





The banker’s response

Mary Deroeux, Perpignan sector director at Crédit Agricole : “Yes. Mortgages remain at really interesting rates, between 0.9% and 1.5%. Rates which vary according to the projects, but which remain attractive. The new constraints on the necessary contribution are offset by the debt ratio rose to 33%. Even on the rise, prices remain competitive. We can also see that investors are increasingly interested in the Perpignan market “.

The real estate agent’s response

Frédéric Malquier, president of Fnaim des Pyrénées-Orientales : “There is always a good time to buy. This is especially true today for investors. Rental properties are showing very good profitability, up to 7 to 8% in Perpignan, which has never been seen since. Perpignan is becoming attractive again, all the more so as rental pressure is strong, particularly in apartments with terraces and houses with gardens. It is also a good time for buyers of a main residence. prices, but demand is strong and prices will continue to rise. Finally, loan interest rates remain historically low, below 1% for long durations “.

Read also :

Perpignan: the good health of the real estate market in the Pyrénées-Orientales