Real estate: the notary has the right to make mistakes in the valuation of a property



The notary had underestimated the value of a property when dividing the community of property of a couple. (illustration) (Pixabay / Tama66)

A notary is only responsible for a bad valuation of real estate when the undervaluation is considered to be “Manifest” and not only “Notable”. A husband who considered himself despoiled after the sale of a property at a price higher than what he had withdrawn from it during the division of the community of property was therefore dismissed by the Court of Cassation in early October.

A client cannot blame the notary for an undervaluation in a division of property. He can only do so if he proves that the notary had information which enabled him to detect or suspect a “Manifest undervaluation”. The reproaches cannot be formulated if the bad evaluation was only “Notable”, ruled the civil chamber of the Court of Cassation in a judgment of 6 October.





Simple ignorance is not enough



The case concerned the division of property between two spouses after their separation and the division of their community of property. One of them had sold the buildings that had been allocated to him, but had obtained a price much higher than the valuation of the notary. Taking into account the price evolution indices, it appeared that one of the goods had been undervalued by 20% at the time of the partition and the other by 30%.

The other husband then considered himself despoiled by the fault of the notary author of this act and claimed compensation from the lawyer. But the notary is only required to alert his clients if he has information that allows him to “Detect or suspect a manifest undervaluation”, replied the Court of Cassation, invoking the principle of civil liability.

The dissatisfied husband must therefore provide proof of the negligence of the notary and not of his simple ignorance or carelessness. However, the magistrates of the Court of Cassation did not specify what elements would allow the lawyer to detect or suspect the lack of assessment.

Cass. Civ1, 6.10.2021, U 19-23.507