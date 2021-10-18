More

    Real Madrid’s next signing is at Anfield

    One of the great architects of Liverpool’s comeback, Michael Edwards, is of great interest to Real Madrid.

    According to the English press, Real Madrid want to strengthen with a key man from Liverpool. Not a player, but with Michael Edwards, the sporting director and one of those responsible for the renewal of Liverpool. In England, it is rumored that Michael Edwards, 41, will end his relationship with Liverpool next year and that Real Madrid are paying close attention to his situation.


    Edwards arrived at Liverpool in 2016 and managed to bring in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk. A few days ago, Klopp was asked about Michael Edwards’ future and his response was, “You have to ask other people about it, but as far as contracts go, we’re not talking about it. , is not it? So I will not start now with the sporting director, “said the coach of Reds.

    Edwards was also part of the “transfer committee” that shipped Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for an insane amount in January 2018. This is the highest price (160 million euros) Liverpool have ever received for a player, proof that Edwards marked an era at Anfield.


