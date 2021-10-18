Redmi Note 11 and 11 Pro: leaked datasheets and an imminent release

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note range allows the firm to offer some of the best quality / price ratios in its catalog. Unsurprisingly, the Note 11 and Note 11 Pro are therefore rather expected. Based on a reputable source from the Chinese social network Weibo, the GSMArena site has unveiled two interesting data sheets. The two mobiles could indeed be released on Singles Day, celebrated in China on November 11. A brief event, but one which gave rise to a veritable shopping spree in the Middle Kingdom.

If the information is true, the Redmi Note 11 Pro would have serious assets to spare. It would ship a 120 Hz Oled panel as well as a Dimensity 920 coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. Photography could be provided by a 108 Mpx wide-angle sensor, which would not be really surprising since Xiaomi is increasing this type of module on its devices. A 16 Mpx sensor would be housed in a punch on the screen at the front.





Fast charging on entry level?

Regarding autonomy, some leaks suggest compatibility with fast charging at 120 W (for a 5000 mAh battery), as on the recent Xiaomi 11T Pro. However, it seems more likely that we find a block at 67 W. For comparison, the Redmi Note 10 Pro was accompanied by a block of 33 W. The different configurations available would cost around € 215, € 245 and € 270. duty free. Once again, we will wait a little to be fixed on the prices, especially as the latter could change during the marketing outside the Asian market.