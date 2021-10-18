René-Charles Angélil too spendthrift? Celine Dion’s son leads the high life

On Monday January 25, Celine Dion celebrated the 20th anniversary of her first born. “René-Charles, my son. Twenty years ago, I heard the word mum for the very first time … My dream then came true and you changed our lives forever! (…) Go from there forward, enjoy life and remember never to doubt yourself, because I believe in you “, the widow of René Angélil wrote enthusiastically.

Three days later, the one who had registered at the University of Nevada to study there surprised everyone by unveiling on social networks his very first EP, entitled CasiNo. 5. What to rejoice the Canadian star who had immediately reacted to the publication of his son “I am so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong … and it touches me greatly that one of his passions is also one of the mine. Mom xx… “she had indicated before sharing it with her large community a link to the EP of five songs. An exhibition that any young beginner singer would necessarily dream of …





Months have passed and it is clear that for the moment René-Charles – who has embarked on the path of rap – has not yet acquired international fame. But the young man does not seem to take offense. On his new Instagram account, the man who now calls himself Big Tip exposed a few days ago some images of his daily life, rather bling-bling. We see him in particular all smiles and a drink in hand (…)

