Res. Social: A signed Messi jersey offered to Pope Francis by Castex

Lionel Messi is even where we do not expect him. Visiting the Vatican, Prime Minister Jean Castex surprised by offering a jersey signed by the Argentinian striker of PSG to Pope Francis.

Tradition has it that we never go to the Vatican empty-handed. Not to derogate from it, the French Prime Minister Jean Castex had to rack his brains before visiting the sovereign pontiff on Monday. His choice turned in particular to a signed PSG jersey flocked in the name of Lionel Messi.

Yet offered among other presents, the tunic of number 10 of the Argentine selection did not go unnoticed. On an image shared by PSG on social networks, we see the Pope, smiling, discovering the jersey placed under glass and presented to him by Castex. A special gift for the octogenarian.

The Club thanks the Prime Minister @JeanCASTEX for offering the jersey of the @PSG_inside autographed by Lionel Messi on the occasion of his official visit to the Vatican. d = pic.twitter.com/xPqBrYQyg9

– Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 18, 2021

François, Jorge Mario Bergoglio of his real name, is indeed a big fan of sport and especially of football. Supporter of the San Lorenzo club, currently in bad shape in the Argentine league (20th out of 26), the man of the Church is also a fervent defender of Messi. After meeting his compatriot for the first time in 2013, the Pope placed him above Pelé and Maradona in 2016, then qualified as ” god with the ball »In an interview given to the media La Sexta in 2019. Successive proof of his attachment to the six-fold Ballon d’Or.