Resident Evil 3: fans are developing a remake under Unreal Engine 5, the result is sublime!

In the space of twenty-five years, the Resident Evil series has seen countless episodes. A long list of games which notably gave Capcom the idea of ​​making remakes. Right now, only the first three episodes of the license have had the three to one blazing release. But even so, Capcom delivered a refreshed experience to gamers, some are doing it big in their corner.

After offering us, in 2019, a very high-quality remake of Resident Evil 2 – which was unanimous on the side of the press as well as the players -, Capcom has logically turned to the next opus, namely Resident Evil 3, to give it a second life on older generation consoles, namely the PS4 and Xbox One, but also on PC.

In the end, the result, although correct, turned out to be a bit disappointing compared to Resident Evil 2 who had set the bar high enough in terms of a remake. To honor this second installment, fans have challenged themselves to bring the game to life themselves. And the least we can say is that they did not hesitate to see things in. big.

Raccoon City shines with Unreal Engine 5

It is on the YouTube channel RE Biohazard that we can observe an extract of a mod, featuring Jill Valentine in the streets of Raccoon City, produced under Unreal Engine 5 and still currently in development.. Admittedly, the streets are strangely empty for the moment, but these refined decorations allow us to be more attentive on what surrounds us than on the army of zombies supposed to wander in the city.





The main goal of the fans behind this project is to stick as close as possible to the original episode, released in February 2000. To achieve these ambitions, the modders have put the small dishes in the big ones : Using Unreal Engine 5 and Jill Valentine’s 3D model, correcting fixed camera angles, using original environments, restoring deleted levels, reintroducing iconic outfits and more.

The site is vast, indeed, but the current result gives us the feeling that the team of modders is on the right track: we can not wait to discover more!

to read also