Resident Evil: several announcements to come before Halloween

Franchise resident Evil celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and therefore its 25th Halloween. For the occasion, Capcom decided to make several announcements over the weeks, with a very precise calendar unveiled on its official Japanese website. Two announcements have already been made, they concern a lottery with official derivatives and especially the release date of Resident Evil 4 VR on Oculus Quest 2.

We have now meet on October 21, 22, 25 and 29 to discover the next announcements concerning resident Evil. Capcom is obviously keeping the mystery, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed for information regarding the DLC of Resident Evil Village teased during the Capcom E3 Showcase to theE3 2021, a visual of the game is also used on the studio’s website, and above all an officialization of the remake of Resident Evil 4, at the heart of many rumors in recent months. We might also have another trailer for the movie. Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City expected at the cinema at the end of November or a first video for the series live of Netflix.





We will have to wait a few more days to discover the announcements that we have in store Capcom for the 25th Halloween of resident Evil. You can find the latest game to date, Resident Evil Village, at 46 € on Amazon.