Robert Ménard believes that “we are on track to lose” if the divisions persist between Le Pen and Zemmour

The mayor of Béziers believes that “Marine will not win without Eric” and that “Eric will not win without Marine.”

After trying to play matchmaker between Éric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen this Saturday on the sidelines of a visit by the polemicist to his town of Béziers, Robert Ménard is now sounding the alarm. On the air at BFMTV, questioned about the differences that exist between the candidate of the National Rally and the writer who is not officially a contender, the mayor of the town of Hérault was extremely pessimistic.

“We are on a good start to lose if we continue to be divided. We represent nearly a third of voters according to the polls, if we have two candidates, we could have neither of the two qualified for the second round, the reason and common sense pushes one of the two to say ‘I give up the game and I leave the best placed in a position to win.’ “, he says.

“Foolproof stupidity”

In the rest of his speech, the elected official did not show tenderness towards the two personalities, with whom he is nevertheless close.





“The right has always been foolishly stupid, the whole of the right. Once again, Marine will not win without Eric, Eric will not win without Marine, and neither of them will win without making sure that part of the Republican voters are added to us, it’s that simple. “

If he assures “to have made a commitment” to Marine Le Pen with regard to his sponsorship for the presidential election, Robert Ménard assured that he “would name all the consequences” if a reconciliation is not carried out.

“Today is my camp, two friends with whom I discuss, but I tell them attention, do not put your personal story before France, it is unacceptable.”