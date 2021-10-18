Roger Federer ejected from ATP Top 10 ranking for the first time in nearly five years

The information had leaked for a short week already. Since the Polish Hubert Hurkacz had obtained his qualification for the knockout stages in Indian Wells precisely, while Roger Feder, absent in California, left the mat 480 points. But it is now registered in the “Official Journal”, the ATP ranking released on Monday, which ejects the icon, the star of world tennis, Roger Federer, from the Top 10 and now holds it in 11th place!
The news was spread, expected. By choosing to put the ends before the US Open and undergo a third right knee operation in eighteen months last August, the man with twenty Grand Slams knew the sentence and the whole ATP trailer with him. Still, the news tickles a bit all the same. Think about it, Roger Federer appeared in the Top 10 on May 20, 2002, only to come out twice, very momentarily, between July and October 2002, then between November 7, 2016 and January 30, 2017, after he must have already treated a painful knee.
Apart from these few weeks in the shade, “RF” has squatted in the Top 10 for almost twenty years almost without interruption. A dantesque performance, embellished with 310 weeks on the throne of world No. 1, a brand only recently surpassed by the current “number one”, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who cumulates, him, 342 weeks on pole, current series .
19 matches in the last two seasons for Roger Federer
The symbol is therefore strong to see Federer on Monday, go from 9th to 11th place and thus be thrown out of the first row. Even if the man with 103 singles titles had gleefully taken advantage of the freeze in the standings during the Covid-19 pandemic to stay there artificially, playing over the last two seasons only 19 matches in all (6 in 2020 and 13 in 2021), for a semi-final at the 2020 Australian Open and a quarter-final at Wimbledon last summer as notable performances.
But beyond the symbolism of the ranking, the news animates a little more the questions around the immense Swiss champion, who has not won a tournament since Basel in October 2019. At 40, Federer still has faith pegged. to the body, is considering a return next season and not a golden retirement. Preview on crutches in Boston, during the Laver Cup last September, he even said he wanted to be next year!
But can he find all his physical means to return to the highest in 2022? The question remains open. And the Top 10, still led by Novak Djokovic ahead of Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, is today the orphan of his maestro.
Norrie’s remarkable breakthrough
Pole Hurkacz, on the other hand, appears there for the first time in his career, dropping from 12th to 10th place thanks to his California quarter-final. Without playing, Rafael Nadal grabs a place (5th) and passes in front of Andrey Rublev. The Top 20 welcomes a dashing Briton: Cameron Norrie. The winner of Indian Wells, against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, indeed made a remarkable breakthrough, leapt 11 ranks and settled in 15th place in the world!
Finally on the French side, Gaël Monfils loses one place and is now in 19th place.