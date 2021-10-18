Roger Federer ejected from ATP Top 10 ranking for the first time in nearly five years

The news was spread, expected. By choosing to put the ends before the US Open and undergo a third right knee operation in eighteen months last August, the man with twenty Grand Slams knew the sentence and the whole ATP trailer with him. Still, the news tickles a bit all the same. Think about it, Roger Federer appeared in the Top 10 on May 20, 2002, only to come out twice, very momentarily, between July and October 2002, then between November 7, 2016 and January 30, 2017, after he must have already treated a painful knee.