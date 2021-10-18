Romain Duris and Vincent Cassel anger feminists

Romain Duris and Emma Mackey, partners in the film “Eiffel”, have not confirmed the rumor that says them as a couple.



Romain Duris and Vincent Cassel find themselves despite themselves at the heart of a heated controversy on social networks. On the poster for the excellent Eiffel, Romain Duris plays the role of the brilliant builder. The actor is eight years apart from Gustave Eiffel (47 for Duris against 55 for Eiffel). He falls in love with Adrienne Bourgès, nine years his junior. Except that Emma Mackey, the actress playing the role of the lover, is more than twenty years apart from Duris. A difference that has made many feminists jump, who rail against a phenomenon that, according to them, always affects actresses. The ground then slipped on the private life of Romain Duris.

Another controversy. Vincent Cassel, in a relationship with Tina Kunakey, a model 30 years younger than him, has also found himself under fire from critics. Best-selling author Mona Chollet criticized The Kooples? Ad featuring the couple: “Wrinkles and white hair for him, smooth features for her.” Fascinating, the way The Kooples ads with Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey perpetuate the double standard of seduction and the domination of men by age in the couple, ”she tweeted. But this controversy quickly turned against the Internet users who launched it.

On Twitter, many people defended Romain Duris and Vincent Cassel, but especially Emma Mackey (star of the Netflix series Sex Education) and Tina Kunakey, free to choose the person with