Roquefort producers go to war against Nutri-score

The Nutri-score is the subject of debates in the European Parliament. Producers of Roquefort, but also of Italian Parmesan and Spanish olive oil are asking to be exempted.

Roquefort, one of the most famous French cheeses, Parmesan, an Italian icon, and Spanish olive oil are in league against the Nutri-score. This color code classifies products from A to E, with sugar, salt and fat as the main criteria. Roquefort obtains the worst score, an E. The producers want their cheese to be exempt from the vignette, and advance the argument of a local product. “It’s deeply unfair (…) because on the other side you have very processed industrial products which (…) will do better than us”, believes Sébastien Vignette, secretary general of the Roquefort confederation.





Producers fear that sales will drop. Studies show that Nutri-score decreases purchases of fatty and sugary products. It is now becoming a European question. On Tuesday 19 October, MEPs will discuss the possibility of extending the label to all countries. If France, Spain or Germany have already adopted it, Italy and six other countries are fighting against the Nutri-score, in the name of taste and terroir. The European Commission aims to introduce a Nutri-score across the Union before 2024.