Roselyne Bachelot “regrets” that Bertrand Cantat “was invited” to create the music for a show in Paris

Bertrand Cantat, sentenced to several years in prison for having killed his partner Marie Trintignant in 2003, designed the music for Mother, a show that will be performed from November 19 at the national theater of La Colline, in Paris.

Asked about this on France Inter on Monday, Roselyne Bachelot said: “I do not have to intervene in the management of La Colline. I regret that Bertrand Cantat was nevertheless invited. “By highlighting” the freedom of creation “, the Minister of Culture added that the boss of the theater, Wajdi Mouawad, also creator and director of the show, could” not be accused of the slightest complacency in this which concerns the fight against sexual and gender-based violence ”.





# MeTooThéâtre

The French theatrical community is experiencing its #MeToo movement. Many testimonials are published on social networks along with the hashtag # MeTooThéâtre. On Saturday, some 300 people demonstrated in Paris to denounce the omerta.

It is therefore in this context that the music of Bertrand Cantat will resonate at the La Colline theater. The actress Marie Trintignant had succumbed to the blows of the ex-singer of Noir Désir in Vilnius. He had been sentenced to eight years in prison. He carried out four, including one in Lithuania, before being released on parole in 2007. His judicial review ended in 2011.

Bertrand Cantat lost in June 2020 the defamation lawsuit he had brought against Point. In an article published at the end of 2017, the weekly accused him of having committed violence against several of his companions.