Roselyne Bachelot “regrets that Bertrand Cantat was invited” to the Théâtre de la Colline in Paris

The Minister of Culture reacted to the fact that Bertrand Cantat composed the music for a creation of the Théâtre de la Colline in Paris.

“I regret that Bertrand Cantat was invited”, said on Monday on France Inter the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot. The former singer of the group Noir Desire, who was sentenced in 2004 to eight years in prison for manslaughter on his partner actress Marie Trintignant, is the author of the original music for Mother, a creation by Wajdi Mouawad at the Théâtre de la Colline in Paris.

.@R_Bachelot : “I do not have to intervene in the management of the Théâtre de la Colline. I regret that Bertrand Cantat was invited there, nevertheless.” # le79Inter pic.twitter.com/XINQurjeKA – France Inter (@franceinter) October 18, 2021

“There are two things, she first said. There is the freedom of creation. Of course, the question is to be put to the boss of the Hill Wajdi Mouawad, who cannot be accused of the slightest complacency with regard to the fight against sexual and gender-based violence “. “I do not have to intervene in the management of La Colline. But I regret that Bertrand Cantat was invited”, she added, however.





Roselyne Bachelot recalled that “the fight against sexual and gender-based violence was one of the priorities of the ministry”. “A number of the MeToo Théâtre group’s proposals”, who denounces sexual assault in the performing arts sector, “are implemented, like call platforms or referents in the structures of my responsibility”, she added.

“We are really mobilized. And of course, a collective delegation will be received by my services”, she announced.