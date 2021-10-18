Rothen calls on Deschamps for Payet’s return to France team

Seduced by Dimitri Payet’s masterclass during OM-Lorient (4-1) on Sunday evening, Jérôme Rothen launched an appeal to Didier Deschamps on RMC this Monday evening. According to him, the coach must absolutely recall the Reunionese to the Blues.

He does not play every game, of course, but since last spring, and even more since the start of the season, Dimitri Payet has been performing in class when he appears on the pitch with OM. Again Sunday evening, against Lorient at the Vélodrome (4-1), the Olympian playmaker enjoyed, and found himself directly involved in the four goals of his team. Something to seduce, a little more, Jérôme Rothen.

This Monday evening, in “Rothen ignites” on RMC, the former player of Monaco and PSG appealed to Didier Deschamps: according to him, the coach of the Blues must recall the Reunion to 38 national team selections. And this even if he is on his 35th birthday.

“There is no stronger than him in number 10”

“I want to talk to Didier, first launched Rothen. On what I see since the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli in Marseille, I find that Dimitri Payet is a player who shows what a good recovery is question. We see a sharp Dimitri Payet, happy to be on the pitch, which has made the collective beautiful since the start of the season. We see radiant players next to him. Sometimes, he was not helped by the composition of the team because there was no number 9 (in the absence of Milik, note) and it is he who was to act as false number 9. But there, he is in a position that he prefers, behind Milik, and we can see his influence, his playing volume, his technical ease. A Payet in this condition, Didier, you have to call him back. There is no stronger than him in numbers 10 in that position. “





No pre-call for Payet this season

If Dimitri Payet has not played with the Blues since October 2018, the year he probably missed the World Cup because of a thigh injury just before the announcement of the list of 23 for Russia, Jérôme Rothen believes that he would have no trouble integrating into the eleven tricolor, given the pattern recently used by Deschamps.

“OM plays with a three-behind system, similar to that observed at the last meeting of the Blues, he observes. I think Didier Deschamps left in this preferential scheme, and if you go in this three-way scheme behind, with four midfielders across the width, plus a number 10 who was Antoine Griezmann, well I tell myself that in that position, there is no stronger today than Dimitri Payet among the French players. He speaks well of number 10, no torchbearer. He is magnificent to watch, he makes his teammates beautiful. One year before the World Cup, he is in great shape, I do not see why this form would stop. Didier , put it in the group, try it, and I think the France team will come out of it bigger. “

It remains to be seen whether Jérôme Rothen will be heard by his former coach. According to our information, Dimitri Payet, despite his good performance, has not received the slightest pre-call for the France team since the start of the season.