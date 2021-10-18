Rugby: Maori All Black Sean Wainui dies in car accident

BLACK NOTEBOOK – Rising star in the land of rugby, Sean Wainui died in a road accident on Monday, October 18, after hitting a tree in a park. He was part of the iconic Maori All Blacks team.

His disappearance plunges New Zealand rugby into mourning. Young Maori All Black international Sean Wainui died in a car crash on Monday, October 18, at the age of 25. An investigation was opened to shed light on the circumstances of this tragedy. Alone on board, he crashed into a tree in McLaren Falls Park in Omanawa, New Zealand, according to initial police findings. The center of the provincial Bay of Plenty team died at the scene around 7:50 a.m. “It’s a dark day for rugby”, lamented Mark Robinson, the general manager of the New Zealand Rugby Union Federation. “Sean’s passing will deeply affect everyone involved in rugby, especially his Bay of Plenty teammates (which he joined last May, editor’s note) and the Chiefs, we share their grief and shock. “

“You will never be forgotten”

“We are heartbroken right now. Sean, you were an inspiration and you will never be forgotten.”, reacted the All Blacks. “We send all our strength and love to your friends and family. (…) You leave us helpless and drowned in sorrow. Rest in peace.” Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams also rendered a vibrant tribute to Sean Wainui. “Although I didn’t play alongside him, I could still feel his mana (his stature) as I bumped into him as an opponent.”, he tweeted.

Australian Quade Cooper, who passed through RC Toulon, also paid tribute to Wainui, “an incredible human being “ he will accompanyt “just a few months ago at the gym”.

Sean Wainui, who notably evolved with the New Zealand under-20 selection, represented the Maori All Blacks. This team, made up entirely of players of Maori origin, usually play against national teams that are touring New Zealand. On the other hand, it does not have the right to play competitions, where it would be in competition with the All Blacks. He started his Super Rugby career with the Canterbury Crusaders in 2016 before joining the Chiefs in 2018. Last June, he scored five tries against the Australian franchise NSW Waratahs in a 40-7 victory in Sydney, establishing a record for the most tries scored by a player in a Super Rugby match.

