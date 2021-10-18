Russia had a “mole” at the French Defense Ministry in 2017, says ex-agent

By sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/18/2021 at 6:52 a.m.

Updated 10/18/2021 at 8:41 am

The information was revealed by the former director of the foreign intelligence service in a report devoted to Russian President Vladimir Putin, broadcast on Sunday evening on France 5.

A “mole” in the service of Russia officiated in the cabinet of the French Ministry of Defense, according to the former director of the foreign intelligence service (DGSE), Bernard Bajolet, testifying in a report broadcast this Sunday, October 17 evening on the France 5 channel.





Asked about information reporting a spy in the service of Russia working for the office of the then minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, now Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bernard Bajolet said in this documentary dedicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Indeed, when I was director general of external security, I brought it up” to the executive.

“In previous years we used to say ‘this is all over’, after the Cold War, we no longer have to waste our time against spies who no longer exist. […] the priority is terrorism cases, but for all that, it is clear that espionage activities had not ceased at all, and that the means put in place by the Russians, the Chinese, but also others, the Americans , let’s face it, have never been so important ”.

This information was relayed at the time by the French online media Mediapart, according to which a spy of the GRU, the Russian military intelligence service, had recruited a “mole” within the cabinet of Jean-Yves Le Drian when he was Minister of Defense under the presidency of François Hollande.