Russia suspends its mission to NATO and that of the Alliance in Moscow

This measure follows the withdrawal of accreditation from the Alliance of eight Russian representatives, accused of espionage.

Russia announced this Monday, October 18, to suspend its mission of representation to NATO and that of NATO in Moscow, after the withdrawal of accreditations to the Alliance of eight Russian representatives, accused of espionage. “Following certain measures taken by NATO, the basic conditions for working together are no longer there”, Indicated the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, specifying that a priori these decisions will take effect on November 1st.

In detail, Russia will therefore indefinitely suspend its mission in Brussels with the Western military alliance as well as the NATO mission housed by the Belgian embassy in Moscow. The latter’s role is to liaise between the Alliance in Brussels and the Russian Defense Ministry. Sergey Lavrov also announced “put an end to the activity of the NATO information office“. The latter is defined by the Alliance as having the mission “improve mutual knowledge and understanding“.





Russia suspected of “malicious activity”

These announcements come after umpteenth accusations of espionage. At the beginning of October, NATO announced to withdraw their accreditation from eight members of the Russian mission in Brussels accused of being “undeclared Russian intelligence agents“. In addition, Russia is guilty of “malicious activitiesGrowing in Europe, according to Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

NATO had already decided in March 2018 to withdraw their accreditations from seven members of the Russian mission and to have them expelled from Belgium following the poisoning in the United Kingdom of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian agent, and his girl.

The number of accreditations for the Russian mission in Brussels had then been reduced from 30 to 20. On October 7, 2021, this number had been further reduced and reduced to 10.

