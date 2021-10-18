Ryan Reynolds quits his career

It’s the big surprise of the weekend! Ryan Reynolds, who just finished shooting the movie Spirited, announced on social media that he had made a decision that was surprising to say the least. Indeed, the Canadian-American actor, interpreter of Dead Pool, said he was quitting his film career.

Early and indefinite retirement

Indeed, on his Instagram account, amazement at reading Ryan Reynolds’ post: he is retiring from Hollywood film sets. After turning Spirited, a Christmas musical film starring Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, Deadpool’s interpreter made the decision to give himself an indefinite sabbatical.

The actor says to himself exhausted after dancing and singing on this production which will be available this winter on Apple TV +. For him, this is the perfect time to “take a sabbatical from the cinema“.





After Mickael Cain who had made the same decision before retracting, the wife of Ryan Reynolds, Black Lively commented on her husband’s post, referring to the actor seen in The dark knight. Sure, when we know the couple, we say to ourselves that it smells of troll…

Deadpool 3, it won’t be for now!

There is always that It won’t be tomorrow the day before we see Ryan Reynolds don the Deadpool costume again, whose fans are waiting for the third opus. We can understand the 44-year-old actor who has chained the projects with in particular Free Guy and Hitman & Bodyguard 2.

Lucky for us, even though the actor does take his sabbatical away from film sets, we can find it on Netflix this fall in Red Notice alongside The Rock and Gal Gadot. We still keep our fingers crossed that Ryan Reynolds is back in front of the cameras very quickly. In the meantime, we hope that he will still be very funny on social networks!