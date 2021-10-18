Ryanair forced to cancel flights to Morocco

In all, some 700 flights at its base in Lisbon-Humberto Delgado, including to the airports of Tours-Val de Loire in France, Oujda-Angads in Morocco and Bari-Karol Wojtyla in Italy will be canceled for lack of slots, reports Air Journal. These 700 canceled flights “will damage Lisbon’s connectivity and post-Covid-19 recovery”, warns Ryanair in a statement, denouncing the “continuous hoarding” by TAP Air Portugal of slots that it “does not use” at the Lisbon airport.

The Irish low cost calls on the Portuguese government and the European Commission to “intervene to end TAP’s anti-competitive blocking of slots, free up this unused capacity in Lisbon”, and to finally open the new airport on the basis of Montijo “to allow for airlines to develop ”. In Ryanair’s eyes, it is necessary that “Portugal’s critical national infrastructure is used to support the local economy and not used to protect an inefficient zombie airline, on which the Portuguese government has already squandered 3 billion dollars” euros of taxpayers’ money ”.

“We deeply regret this unnecessary disruption to passengers on these canceled flights and routes caused by TAP’s blocking of slots it does not use,” said Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair Holdings, noting that this Anticompetitive blocking of slots is hampering the growth of airlines and the resumption of traffic, tourism and employment at Lisbon Portela airport, to the detriment of Portuguese consumers.